Betty Beck
Betty passed from her earthly body to her glorified body in the presence her Savior Jesus Christ on June 9th , 2022, after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her immediate family at the time of her passing. Per Betty’s request there will be a private family service held.
Betty was born to Thomas and Sophia Lebeda on January 5, 1935 in Murdo, SD. She graduated from Murdo High School in 1953, then relocated to San Francisco for a short time before returning to Rapid City, SD for work. It was in Rapid City where she met the love of her life and future husband Russell Beck, who was stationed at Ellsworth AFB.
Betty and Russell were married on December 22, 1956, and to this union were born four children: Bernard and Bernardine were both born in England, UK where the newlyweds were first stationed after their wedding. Darsey was born in Massachusetts which was the next stateside post for Betty and Russell. Upon concluding their ten-year stint in the Air Force, the couple moved back to Betty’s home town of Murdo, where Robin was born and Betty and Russell raised their four children.
During her years in Murdo, along with being a homemaker, Betty provided day care for dozens of local children for over 20 years. She truly had the heart of a servant and loved caring for others, especially her family and the children in her care. For many years she also worked in housekeeping for local motels and helped her older sister Julia provide janitorial services for the Star Restaurant, once again exemplifying her servant’s attitude. No job was beneath her and no request too large for her to attempt to fulfill.
Betty had a Life Time membership in the American Legion Auxiliary, and was a regular attender of the Community Bible Church where she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and attended Bible studies. Betty loved spending time with family and would travel North America to be with them; California, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Canada and Pennsylvania were her most frequent destinations. Family was her passion, and she actually could have been considered the family encyclopedia. She knew the birthdays, anniversaries, addresses and jobs of most of her relatives, regardless how distant. She had a love of plants and flowers, card games, word search puzzles, and serving others.
Soon after retirement, Betty and Russell moved to Pierre, SD where she remained until her death. While in Pierre she attended Grand Avenue Wesleyan Church and the Community Bible Church. She and Russell enjoyed taking frequent day trips around central South Dakota. Betty served the Pierre community by volunteering as a poll worker on Election Day during many election cycles.
Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, Russell Beck of Pierre; her children Bernadine Headley (Randy) of Kennebec, SD; Darsey Beck (Sharada) of Riverside, CA; and Robin Beck New (John) of Pierre, SD; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and one sister, Esther Leone Kreager of Valley, NE; four sisters-in-law; several cousins; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces and great grand nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son Bernard, her parents, and 12 siblings.
Betty will be laid to rest in the Murdo Cemetery next to her son, parents and numerous siblings and relatives.
