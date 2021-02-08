Betty Zolnowsky, 72
Betty Zolnowsky, age 72, of Draper, S.D., previously of Madison, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9th, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Fort Pierre, S.D., with the Rev. Ron Garry as the Celebrant. Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Rosary at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday before Mass at the church. Burial will be in Vivian Cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page. It is requested that everyone wears a mask while attending. Online guest book is available at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel of Madison.
