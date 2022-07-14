Beverly A. Roberts
Beverly A. Roberts, 87, of Pierre, SD, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Edgewood in Pierre. Inurnment will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 22nd at the Presho Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22nd at First United Methodist Church in Pierre. The service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Beverly was born on March 27, 1935, to Ward and Frances (Weber) Dittman. She attended grade school and high school in Presho. She graduated from Presho High School in 1952.
On December 7, 1952, Beverly married Clinton Roberts in Presho, and they were married for 64 years. They had four children, Debra, Schelle, Clayton and Kristi. Clint and Bev’s youngest daughter Kristi died in 1999. There are six grandchildren in the family and nine great-grandchildren. Family was always a priority for Beverly.
They made their home near Presho where they farmed and ranched. Beverly devoted much time to driving the children to town for school, swimming lessons, and school events. She assisted Clint in moving tractors and other farm equipment, often having to drive at the spur of the moment for machinery parts. Leisure time on the farm usually included stock dam fishing or hunting.
Beverly was a gracious hostess during multiple opening day pheasant hunts. Her other skills included starting a running a retail business and troubleshooting computers in the SD Dept. of Transportation and Office of the Attorney General.
She was a member of the Presho and Pierre United Methodist Churches, Presho Jaycettes, Lyman County Republicans, and the Capitol Club. She was a key campaign strategist in Clint's political campaigns for the SD state legislature, US House of Representatives, and SD governor, contributing to his political successes.
Her retirement years were spent enjoying family life in Fort Pierre, SD, living on the river. Since Clint's death in 2017, Beverly lived at Parkwood and most currently at Edgewood Assisted Living in Pierre.
Beverly is survived by her children Debra Brakke (Verne), Schelle Wenner, and Clay Roberts (Pam), and grandchildren Nathan Brakke (Michelle), Matthew Brakke (Kimberly), Tessa Wenner, Clint Hunter Roberts (Stephanie), Chelsey Roberts Renemans (Nick), and Tiffany Menke (Nick). Beverly also leaves behind nine adoring great-grandchildren and a sister Linda Kerns of Murdo.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Clinton, daughter Kristi, and her brothers: Melvin, Delbert, Wayne and Curtis.
Memorials may be directed to the Greater Lyman Foundation.
