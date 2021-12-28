Beverly “Bev” Ann (Banghart) Tennant

Beverly “Bev” Ann Tennant, 87, of Onida died on Monday, December 27th at Avera Oahe Manor in Gettysburg. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Onida Methodist Church, with a viewing an hour prior to the services. Burial will follow the services at the Onida City Cemetery.
Beverly (Banghart) was born on May 14, 1934, in Faulkton, SD, to Alfred and Pearl (Kent) Banghart. Her dad did construction work so the family lived in many places. After moving around a lot, they finally settled in Pierre, SD. Beverly attended and graduated from Pierre High School in 1952.
She married Leon Tennant at the Methodist Church in Pierre on September 28, 1952. Together they had four children: Leanne, Randy, Lori, and Kari.
Beverly had many interests; she was a member of UMC and the Presbyterian Circle, loved to sew, crochet, and bake cakes. She baked and decorated many cakes, one of the last ones was for Jerry and Lori’s 25th wedding anniversary.
She also was a dedicated grandmother. She babysat Randy and Gail’s kids for several years, attended grandchildren’s sporting events, and welcomed the grandkids for lunch so that they didn’t have to eat the “horrible” school food.
She is survived by her husband, Leon: her children, Leanne (Bob) Cunningham, Sioux Falls, Randy (Gail) Tennant, Pierre, Lori (Jerry) Sperry, Pierre, Kari (Dan) Kalkman, Chaska, MN; brother Al (Judy) Banghart, Scottsbluff, NE, and sisters Betty Christianson, Murfreesboro, TN, and Linda (Gary) Vermundson, Rapid City, SD.
She is preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Pearl Banghart, brothers Richard and Dwaine Banghart, sister Marilyn Jackson, and her in-laws Jack and Mildred Tennant.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Avera Oahe Manor Nursing Home/Oahe Haven in Gettysburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.