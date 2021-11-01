Beverly Jean Foley Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beverly Jean FoleyBeverly Jean Foley, age 81, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Ava’s Hospice House in Sioux Falls.Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 7, at the American Legion Hall in Philip.Interment with military honors will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip. Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip. To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Foley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sioux Falls Philip Memorial Service Military Interment Military Honors Funeral Home South Dakota Beverly Jean Foley Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Committee questions Labor Secretary over meeting about Noem's daughter's appraiser license Pierre resident wins awards at national cattle competition SkyWest to cease Pierre operations after New Year's Hughes County Land Transfers for Oct. 6-12 City flushing pipes as switch draws closer UPDATED: SkyWest to cease Pierre operations after New Year's Local residents win Emmy, promote women hunters Witches of East Shore take to the Missouri Hughes County Court Reports for Sept. 3-16, cont. Letter to the Editor: Thanks, Scott Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
