Beverly Jean Foley

Beverly Jean Foley, age 81, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Ava’s Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 7, at the American Legion Hall in Philip.

Interment with military honors will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip. Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

