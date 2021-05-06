Beverly Jean (Lawrence) Huckins, 90 of Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00pm, Monday, May 10, 2021, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 3:00pm. Per church policy, masks will be required for service attendance. Beverly’s service may also be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com. Interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota. Memorials can be offered in her name to the Pierre Youth Orchestra or the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
Beverly was born to Amida and Roy Lawrence on September 3, 1930, in Dupree, South Dakota. She was the middle child of 3. In 1951, Beverly married Robert Lyle Huckins and together they created a loving home and raised 7 children. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music and history.
Beverly lived a life of service and faith. She taught band, choir, and language arts in Dupree High School and served as church pianist in the Congregational Church. She taught piano lessons for many years in Dupree, Mission and Pierre. Bev was the choir director in the UCC Congregational Church in Pierre for over 30 years. From 1974-1994, Beverly was a secretary/accountant with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.
A lifelong love for learning kept Beverly active in many different organizations. She loved doing genealogy searches and working on the family history and was president of the Pierre/Fort Pierre Genealogical Society. Beverly was very active in National Federation of Music Clubs, holding several national positions, and in the local chapter of Monday Musicale. She loved watching sports and actively supported youth as President of the Pierre Swim Team, President of the SD Amateur Athletic Union and SD representative to National AAU. As a volunteer at the Discovery Center and the Cultural Heritage Center, Bev was a tour guide to school groups and worked with elementary students in classes and special programs. She was an archivist at the United Church of Christ in Pierre and was a member of St. Mary’s Hospital Guild where she distributed caps for newborns for many years. She is to be inducted in the Yankton College Humanities Hall of Honor recognizing her continuous support of the music community in Pierre and a lifetime of learning and giving to others.
Beverly had a great sense of humor and instilled a love of music and learning in her children and grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who were touched by her sweet smile, twinkling eyes, generosity, and kind spirit.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert L. Huckins, and their children, Ellen (Lonnie) Landrum, Scott (Pam) Huckins, Kathy (Charlie) Schock, Brian Huckins, Marc Huckins, Kent Huckins, and Mary (Robb Heaton) Huckins. Also grieving the loss of their grandmother are 16 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her older sister, Barbara Lawrence Stradinger.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Amida and Roy Lawrence and her brother Ronald Lawrence.
