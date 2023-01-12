Beverly Parrott

Beverly Jean Parrott, 86, of Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023, surrounded by her family. Beverly Jean Howe was born January 19, 1936, to Ruby (Pfotenhauer) and Leon Howe at St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre. Bev often spoke of her fond memories of Paradise Valley Farm where she lived as a young girl. She attended school in Pierre from Kindergarten to her graduation from T.F. Riggs High School in 1954. She was active in band and choir, and was a delegate to Girl's State during high school.

