Beverly Parrott

Beverly Jean Parrott, 86, of Pierre, SD, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023, surrounded by her family. Beverly Jean Howe was born January 19, 1936, to Ruby (Pfotenhauer) and Leon Howe at St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre. Bev often spoke of her fond memories of Paradise Valley Farm where she lived as a young girl. She attended school in Pierre from Kindergarten to her graduation from T.F. Riggs High School in 1954. She was active in band and choir, and was a delegate to Girl's State during high school.
Bev married the love of her life, Roger A. Parrott, on November 8, 1958. Roger and Bev had two children; Mark and Patty. While raising her children, Bev also worked at Pierre Abstract and F.W. Hemminger as their bookkeeper. Bev then spent many years as the office manager at Burke Real Estate. Bev retired in 1993 and spent all but the last two years of her life in Pierre. While she remained in Pierre after retirement, she was able to spend more time with her children and grandchildren whom she adored. Her favorite activities after retirement were playing Phase 10 with her grandsons, followed closely by playing penny slots at the casino, playing bingo and trying to beat the other contestants while watching Jeopardy on television. Bev loved to drive around the Oahe Dam with her mother and grandsons in search of bald eagles and was always excited to report a successful sighting. She especially loved early morning fishing at various stock dams around Hayes, SD. Her grandsons will forever remember her delicious apple pies. Bev was active in the Pierre Senior Center and was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church. The family requests that any memorials be made to the Pierre Senior Center or Faith Lutheran Church.
Bev is survived by her son Mark Parrott of Brookings, SD; her daughter Patty (Mark) Haigh of Sioux Falls, SD; her grandsons Eric (Lexi) Haigh of Phoenix, AZ, and Tyler (Jena) Haigh of Sioux Falls: and three great-grandchildren, Camden, Maddyn and Teddy. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law Sharon Harris and Shirley Peugh both of Livermore, CA, many special nieces and nephews, her cousin Phyllis Robbins, who is more like a sister to Bev, as well as other cousins and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, and her parents, Leon and Ruby Howe.
