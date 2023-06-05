Bill and LaDonna Hupp
William Hupp, 66, and LaDonna Hupp, 61, of Huron, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota.
A Celebration of Bill and LaDonna Hupp, with times of remembrance of Harper Hupp, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Huron High School Auditorium in Huron, South Dakota with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Huron.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Huron High School Auditorium. A Prayer Service and Time of Sharing will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
The service will be live streamed thru the Huron Tiger Network YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@hurontigernetwork-htn6910
The service will also be available on Midco Channel 6 in Huron and the surrounding area.
William “Bill” Orange Hupp, born January 26, 1957, passed from this life at 66 years old on May 24, 2023 in Pierre, South Dakota. He was joined in death that day by his beloved wife of 28 years, LaDonna, and his precious granddaughter, Harper.
Bill was raised in Presho, South Dakota by his parents, Charles “Little Guy” and Lila (Heidrick) Hupp, and was the oldest of four. He graduated from Lyman High School in 1975, followed by a degree in Animal Science earned at South Dakota State University. He married Deb Joens (Ganje) in 1977 in Eagle Butte, and welcomed his firstborn, Cassy, into the world the same year. He and Deb divorced in 1982, and shortly after he began his career with the Farm Service Agency, relocating to Lake Andes.
In 1987, Bill met the love of his life, LaDonna. The couple ultimately settled in Huron, marrying in 1995. Three children blessed their union: Trevor, Tarin, and Jacey.
A man of letters, there weren’t many subjects that Bill was not familiar with, due to his constant reading and research. A historian of sorts, he stored away family tales and shared stories readily. In fact, his middle name (shared also by his cousin, Orange Johnson) was a story in itself, as he was named for an uncle who was a “hell of a cowboy.” He was proud to continue owning the family brands, some of the first registered in the state: the Broken Arrow and the connected HUP.
Bill was a crack shot with a Remington 870 shotgun, and few pheasants were spared while he was in the vicinity. Hunting and gun safety was important to him, and all of his kids accompanied him on pheasant, deer, and antelope hunting trips on both sides of the Missouri River, especially to the piece of family land he owns near Kennebec. These are memories they will cherish.
Though Bill competed in rodeo for a time, most of his passion for the sport was found in coaching and supporting. He spent many summer evenings in the family’s arena at home, tripping chute and holding goats, whether it was for one youngster or a dozen. He opened his arena to many local rodeo youths so they could practice and learn.
Most recently, he accompanied Tarin and Jacey to their goat tying clinics to offer his expertise from decades around the sport. He and LaDonna were honored with the Heartland Saddle award for their years of volunteerism in youth rodeo in the Huron area in 2017, and were South Dakota High School Rodeo Association Legendary Honorees in 2021. Bill also joined the SDSU Rodeo Coalition to give back to the program in which three of his kids competed, all of them earning national qualifications for the Jackrabbits. All of his kids will say that their not-insubstantial accomplishments in the arena are due in large part to the dedication of their parents.
Bill was an immensely proud grandpa. The oldest, Devin and Mason, made him beam with their accomplishments in the hockey rink and rodeo arena, and his youngest three grandchildren – Myles, Royce, and Harper – lit up his world. His bottomless supply of stories and his big laugh at the end of a joke will be missed.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Little Guy” and Lila (Heidrick) Hupp; his grandparents, Charles Winfred Hupp and June Eleanor (Boreson) Hupp, and William Henry Heidrick and Mavis Irene (Guipre) Heidrick; his wife, LaDonna Jean (Gaer) Hupp; and his granddaughter, Harper Gloria Hupp.
He is survived by his four children, Cassy (Mike) Hunter, Trevor (Kelsey) Hupp, Tarin (Levi) Blow, and Jacey; his siblings, Beth Hupp, Rod (Collette) Hupp, and Don Hupp; his nephews, Tanner Hupp, Casey Hupp, and Nathaniel Hawk; his niece, Samatha Duffet; and his grandchildren, Devin and Mason Hunter, and Myles and Royce Hupp.
LaDonna Jean (Gaer) Hupp was born July 11, 1961 in Harlan, Iowa to Roger Dale Gaer and Carole Jean (Guth) Gaer. The second child of seven (Larry, Mike, Joanne, Karla, Dave, and Rocky), she took on a motherly and loving character from childhood. She graduated from Stanley County High School in 1979, then South Dakota State University in 1983 with a degree in Ag. Economics.
LaDonna began at the Farm Service Agency as an intern while still in college, and enjoyed a career that spanned nearly four decades. She worked in Elk Point, Faulkton, Clark, and Gettysburg before being appointed as a State Office Specialist in 1994. In 2012, she became the Farm Loan Program Chief, one of the first in the state, a prestigious position which she held until her retirement in 2021. Her professional reputation was as glowing as her personality, and it is well remembered in the Agency how adept and qualified she was in each position she held. She also gave back to the youth of agriculture, and her service as a 4-H leader spanned more than 20 years.
Her stepdaughter, Cassy, and children, Trevor, Tarin, and Jacey were the center of her affections. When the three oldest children married, she welcomed Mike, Kelsey, and Levi into the family as her own. She and Bill never missed a game, rodeo, graduation or special event. Ever supportive, she kept careful records of results, times, and season points while cheering on her kids, grandkids, and all of their friends. If ever a visitor came to the “Hupp camp” at a rodeo, they were offered homemade treats and something from the cooler. No one was left out; no need was unmet with LaDonna.
LaDonna knew the value of giving handmade gifts and spending quality time with those she loved. She, her sisters, and her mother lived by the phrase, “You go, I go,” so as not to miss out on anything together. She was always up for a competitive game of Spoons where she might snag an extra one to give to her nieces or nephews, possibly breaking a chair in the process. Everyone knew to play at their own risk.
Every year at the Gaer family Christmas, LaDonna brought upwards of 50 gifts for family members, expecting nothing in return. Everyone looked forward to her cinnamon popcorn, applesauce jello, and special drinks for the kids (and the adults). Myles and Royce each had special cooking aprons and hats from Grandma LaDonna which they wore while she patiently helped them learn in the kitchen. Myles told her recently that she needed her own hat for cooking!
The truth about mothers like LaDonna is their loving presence is constant, unwavering, and unending. How does one begin to find the notable moments in her life when every single moment she spent caring for all of her children held eternal value? Above all, LaDonna was kind, thoughtful, loved BIG, unconditionally, and wholeheartedly. When you spoke to her, she gave you the impression that you were the only two people in the world, such was her attention and devotion to every soul.
LaDonna’s joy in life was increased tenfold by her five grandchildren. She spent much of her retirement with them or other family members, whether it was painting, housekeeping, or babysitting. In usual LaDonna fashion, she eagerly jumped in to do whatever was necessary in the moment. Up to three or four days a week, she spent time with Trevor and Kelsey’s children, Myles, Royce, and Harper. She and Harper shared a special bond, and will rest eternally together.
LaDonna was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Orange Hupp; her granddaughter, Harper Gloria Hupp; grandparents, Lester and Bernadine Gaer, and Julius and Elva Guth; father, Roger Gaer; and brother-in-law Ronnie Allen Heckenlaible.
She is survived by her children: Cassy (Mike) Hunter, Trevor (Kelsey) Hupp, Tarin (Levi) Blow, and Jacey; grandchildren, Devin and Mason Hunter, and Myles and Royce Hupp; her mother, Carole Gaer; her siblings and their families: Larry, (Steven, Donnie, Casey, Eli) Gaer, Mike, (Jessica, Joey) Gaer, Joanne Heckenlaible, (Ethan, Cody), Karla, (Dennis, Hailey, Ashlyn, Colton) Maier, Dave (LeeAnn, Tyler, Tori, Tucker, Taylor) Gaer, Rocky (John, Brady, Kylie, Kaden, Dalyn, Cheznie) Heezen; many great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.