William 'Bill' E. Wendt

William 'Bill' E. Wendt, a loving father, grandfather, and hardworking man, peacefully passed away on April 26, 2023, in Medina, Ohio. Bill made a lasting impression on the lives of those he touched with his generosity, integrity, and intelligence. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 5th from 5-6 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre with a prayer service starting at 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6th at the Vivian Lutheran Church with burial to follow at the Vivian City Cemetery. There will be a luncheon to follow burial to celebrate his life. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

