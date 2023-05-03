William 'Bill' E. Wendt, a loving father, grandfather, and hardworking man, peacefully passed away on April 26, 2023, in Medina, Ohio. Bill made a lasting impression on the lives of those he touched with his generosity, integrity, and intelligence. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 5th from 5-6 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre with a prayer service starting at 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6th at the Vivian Lutheran Church with burial to follow at the Vivian City Cemetery. There will be a luncheon to follow burial to celebrate his life. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Bill was born on September 6, 1935, in Presho, South Dakota to Gus and Sarah Marie Wendt. He attended school in Vivian, South Dakota and graduated from Vivian High in 1953, where he was an active participant in sports and clubs. As captain of the basketball team during his senior year and president of the Boys Varsity Club, Bill demonstrated his leadership and passion for athletics. He played baseball and ran track. In addition to his love of athletics he was actively involved in chorus and drama. He went on to attend college in Pueblo, Colorado, and Black Hills State in Spearfish, furthering his education and expanding his horizons.
Throughout his life Bill was known for his strong work ethic. For several decades he served as Regional President for Production Credit Association, now known as Farm Credit Services. As a dedicated family man, Bill strived to always provide a better life for his family. This was showcased in his entrepreneurial spirit when he started building houses in Pierre, SD. His attention to detail was unrivaled. After retiring from Farm Credit Services in North Platte, NE; he owned and operated a nightclub known as the Country, further solidifying his reputation as a hardworking resourceful individual. He was never one for sitting around. To that note, "in his spare time" he and his brother, Lonis, managed to play every other weekend in a band, where he played bass. This band was known as the "Four Flusher", and their escapades are confidential.
On March 18, 1961, Bill married Pat Garber in Pierre, South Dakota. Together, they built a beautiful family, raising their three daughters: Karrie, Kendra, and Konnie. Bill's daughters were the center of his life, and he took great pride in supporting and nurturing them. Bill had unwavering devotion to his children and was ever present throughout their life. Throughout Bill's life, he never strayed from his country upbringing. Bill and wife, Patricia owned a ranch outside of Pierre when they raised their three daughters. He shared his wisdom of his years of being a country/farm boy with his girls and they all treasure the memories of raising baby calves on bottles, cattle, horses, putting up hay and all the hard work and joy of being together.
An avid outdoorsman, Bill had a deep love for nature and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. He made countless trips fishing up and down the Missouri River near Pierre, creating lasting memories with friends and family. He hunted yearly in Wyoming with brother, Bob, and the Elk hunting friends. He enjoyed goose hunting with his buddies in Pierre. Bill also enjoyed playing softball and bowling. He was always eager to lend a hand to those in need. His generosity extended to helping friends build homes over the years, showcasing his passion for craftsmanship and his desire to help others. Bill's generous spirit, directness, and passion for carpentry were truly felt by those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Bill is survived by his daughters: Karrie Wendt (Bill Hirsch), Kendra Wendt (Brian Bloomfield), and Konnie Wendt (Bruce Lundmark); his brother Lonis Wendt; three granddaughters: Lexie (James) Stith, Kendra Barrett, and MaKaelie Green; and one great-grandson, Kaisen Crowell; 2 great grandchildren on the way; his very special friend, Patricia Wendt, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Sarah Marie, brother Bob, sister who died at birth, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.
As we remember Bill's life and the impact, he made on those around him, let us celebrate his accomplishments and honor the legacy he leaves behind. His devotion to his family, friends, and community will never be forgotten, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him and love him still.
