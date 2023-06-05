Birkley May Ries

Birkley May Ries was born at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls on May 26, 2023. While her time with us was brief, her life was truly perfect. She knew perfect love on earth from her parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, and uncle before she was called to Heaven to know perfect love in the arms of Jesus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9th at Ss. Peter Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. Isburg Funeral Chapel of Pierre has been placed in care of the arrangements.

