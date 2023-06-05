Birkley May Ries was born at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls on May 26, 2023. While her time with us was brief, her life was truly perfect. She knew perfect love on earth from her parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, and uncle before she was called to Heaven to know perfect love in the arms of Jesus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9th at Ss. Peter Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. Isburg Funeral Chapel of Pierre has been placed in care of the arrangements.
Birkley blessed our lives for a sweet, but short, 8 months. She traveled countless miles and spent hundreds of hours cheering on Deacon and Ainsley in all of their activities while being constantly elbowed or sat on by big sister, Finley. Most days felt like she was “along for the ride,” but in reality, we were along for the ride on her journey. When we learned of Birkley’s diagnosis, we had to accept we were no longer in the driver’s seat and let God take the wheel and lead us down the path we needed to travel. Birkley was as strong-willed as her sisters, melted her brother’s heart, helped to strengthen our faith, and reminded us of the importance of family-first. Even though she won’t watch a Twins game with Daddy, read a book with Mommy, play tractors with Deacon, do crafts with Ainsley, or play baby dolls with Finley, we will be eternally grateful to have been chosen to be Birkley’s family.
Survivors: Parents – Darin & Leah Ries, Pierre; Big Brother – Deacon; Big Sisters – Ainsley and Finley; Grandparents – Dennis & Lois Ries, Pierre; Glen & Jackie Radway, Milesville; Great-Grandmother – Armella Ries, Watertown; Aunts and Uncles – Lisa (Ryan) Kramer, Seaforth, MN; Stacie (Josh) Swanstrom, Sioux Falls; Carey (Erin) Radway, Sioux Falls; Cousins – Kirsten & Samantha Kramer, Mary & Emily Swanstrom, and Elle Radway.
She is preceded in death by her great grandparents Donald Ries, Peter and Mary Klein, Robert and Mildred Radway, and Reinhold “Chip” and Amelia Walth.
