Bob Clark, 75, of Pierre, SD, died on Friday, December 30, 2022. Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., with a prayer service beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Lutheran Memorial Church. Following the memorial service, the family wishes to invite all family and friends to Drifter’s in Fort Pierre for lunch and fellowship. The memorial service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

