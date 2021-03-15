Bob Seidler

Bob Seidler, age 96, of Midland, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Open Bible Church in Midland. Live streaming will be provided, and the service can be viewed at www.rushfuneralhome.com.

Interment will follow at the Midland Cemetery. Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

