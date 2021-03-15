Bob Seidler
Bob Seidler, age 96, of Midland, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.
A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Open Bible Church in Midland. Live streaming will be provided, and the service can be viewed at www.rushfuneralhome.com.
Interment will follow at the Midland Cemetery. Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.