Bonita Thomas, 69, of Pierre, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home, with visitation from 12:30-1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Onida Cemetery.

It is kindly requested for those in attendance to please wear masks. Bonita’s service may also be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com.

Bonita was born June 9, 1952, to William and Jean (Rieger) Nord.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family, and a full obituary is available at www.feigumfh.com.

Service information

Dec 31
Visitation
Friday, December 31, 2021
12:30PM-1:00PM
Dec 31
Funeral Service
Friday, December 31, 2021
1:00PM
