Bonnie Lea (Vincent) Holzwarth
Bonnie Holzwarth, 70, of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg, SD, after suffering with Alzheimer’s for the last few years.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 17, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. Prayer service will be 7 p.m., Sunday, January 16, 2022, with visitation one-hour prior, all at the church.
Bonnie Lea Vincent was born February 3, 1951, in Pierre, SD, to Rusty and Hazel (Taylor) Vincent. She received her education and graduated from Gettysburg High School.
On January 3, 1970, Bonnie was united in marriage to Loren Holzwarth at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. They made their home on the family farm where they raised their three children, crops and animals. When the children were grown, Bonnie went to work at Church Mouse Flowers in Gettysburg learning her craft. She spent twenty-one years traveling to Pierre where she worked for Pierre Flowers alongside Wally and Nancy Thompson. She also helped Ellen Logan at Gettysburg Flowers until her retirement.
Anyone who knew Bonnie, knew of her love for flowers. God gifted her with the talent of making so many beautiful designs. She had the opportunity to do flowers for many weddings, decorate the Governor’s Mansion and SD State Capitol at Christmas time. She also did presentations at the State FTD Convention, schools, and clubs, as well as mentored many over the years. She was known to have some of the most beautiful and bountiful flower and vegetable gardens in town and out at the farm.
Bonnie enjoyed getting together with neighbors, card club, Extension club, Red Hat Club where she loved the laugher and fellowship of her friends and family. She also had a great love for the Lord. Bonnie enjoyed her Wednesday night bible studies, and gospel music. She also enjoyed traveling to see her children and families and got to see both coasts. She traveled to North Carolina, and Seattle.
Bonnie’s life will be cherished by her husband of 52 years, Loren Holzwarth; three children: Laura (Travis) Struck, Fargo, ND, Andrew (Danelle) Holzwarth, Altoona, KS, and Heidi (Jerome) Halmans, Monroe, WA; five grandchildren: Casandra Holzwarth, Fargo, ND, Ashley Halmans, Warwick, RI, Taylor Struck, Fargo, ND, Nathan Halmans, Monroe, WA, Tristyn Struck, Fargo, ND; and siblings: JoAnn Hawkinson, Sioux Falls, Dan Vincent, Gettysburg, Marti (Dan) Bradley, Traer, IA, and Dean (Crystal) Vincent, Onida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Rusty Vincent, and infant sister, Cheryl Rose.
Memorials may be directed to Keep Hope Local, 127 Hilltop Dr., Gettysburg, SD 57442. Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Bonnie’s arrangements, www.familyfuneralhome.net.
