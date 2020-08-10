Brian “Koz” Joseph Konzem, 62, of Pierre, SD, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Ft. Meade VA Medical Center in Sturgis, SD.
Koz was born August 7, 1957, to Charles and Patricia (Sweeney) Konzem in Murdo, SD. He was raised in Presho, SD, and graduated from Lyman High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy where he served on the USS Santa Barbara as an Electrician’s Mate and sailed the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, visiting many ports throughout Europe.
Following his honorable discharge from the Navy he lived in Great Bend, Kansas, where he worked in the oil fields and was proprietor of Hog Barn Custom Cycles. He attended a two-year technical school in Phoenix, AZ, where he became a Certified Harley Mechanic. Koz owned and operated Kozmedics Custom Cycles in Pierre from the early 1990’s until his passing.
Koz was a loyal friend, full of fun and adventure. He inherited many fine traits from his parents, such as; kindness, generosity, frugality and knowing his place in the world and owning it. He was the founder of the Pierre Chapter of ABATE.
Koz is survived by his siblings; Kevin (Karen) Konzem of Camino, CA, Larry Konzem of Great Bend, KS, Lorin Konzem of Rapid City, SD, Dan (LeAnn) Konzem of Sioux Falls, SD and Karen (John) Koenig of Chamberlain, SD, and nieces and nephews; Kasey Konzem, Marqui and Michael Maresca, Kevin and Dana Konzem, Sam Konzem, Mikkalyn Konzem, Vince, Amanda and Gabriel Koenig, Zachary Koenig, Camille Koenig and Mariah Koenig. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Koz will be laid to rest with full military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
