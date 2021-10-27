Bruce A. Neuharth Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Bruce A. Neuharth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bruce A. NeuharthBruce A. Neuharth, formerly of Pierre, currently of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was welcomed into the loving arms of His Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, on October 23, 2021, due to Covid complications.A celebration of life will be held in Pierre at a later date. Memorials can be directed to The Ranch Ministries, 1905 South 113 Avenue, Omaha, NE 68144 or the memorial of your choice. To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Neuharth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Pierre Avenue Bruce A. Neuharth Omaha South Ne Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Local residents win Emmy, promote women hunters SkyWest to cease Pierre operations after New Year's Interim committee will consider bill to legalize marijuana for ages 21 and up Retirement brings the end of an era for Ferley Jewelers Hughes County Court Reports for Sept. 3-16 Lyman shuts out Buffs in 9AA playoffs Pierre Players’ 'A Little Piece of Heaven' is a comedy and a drama Hughes County Land Transfers for Oct. 1 Community theater pulls Hayes community together Hughes County Court Reports for Sept. 3-16, cont. Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
