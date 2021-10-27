Bruce A. Neuharth

Bruce A. Neuharth, formerly of Pierre, currently of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was welcomed into the loving arms of His Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, on October 23, 2021, due to Covid complications.

A celebration of life will be held in Pierre at a later date. Memorials can be directed to The Ranch Ministries, 1905 South 113 Avenue, Omaha, NE 68144 or the memorial of your choice.

