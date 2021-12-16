Bruce Bergeson

Bruce Bergeson

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Bruce Bergeson

Bruce Bergeson, 68, of Pierre, SD, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 20th, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, with visitation for one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Pierre. The funeral can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Bruce was born on September 1, 1953, in Rolette County, North Dakota. He grew up in Hayes, SD, and was adopted by Donald and Gretha (Floyd) Bergeson. He attended Hayes Country School during his younger years and then graduated from Pierre High School.

Bruce did ranch work, county maintenance and was an open road trucker. In his spare time Bruce enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, and spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.

Bruce is survived by his daughter Bailey (Chase) Bennett, their children Braxton, Behric and Bromley; his daughter Shelby Bergeson and her children, Breezy, Rayne and Ember; his siblings Donald (Becky) Bergeson, Joanna (Bob) Gilkerson, Diane Dyer and Angela (Mike) Determan. He is also survived by other family members he reconnected with throughout his life.

Bruce was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, Don and Gretha, brother-in-law Jim Dyer and numerous aunts and uncles.

To send flowers to the family of Bruce Bergeson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 20
Service
Monday, December 20, 2021
10:00AM
Lutheran Memorial Church
320 E Prospect Ave
Pierre, SD 57501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Load comments