Bruce Bergeson, 68, of Pierre, SD, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Pierre.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 20th, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, with visitation for one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Pierre. The funeral can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Bruce was born on September 1, 1953, in Rolette County, North Dakota. He grew up in Hayes, SD, and was adopted by Donald and Gretha (Floyd) Bergeson. He attended Hayes Country School during his younger years and then graduated from Pierre High School.
Bruce did ranch work, county maintenance and was an open road trucker. In his spare time Bruce enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, and spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.
Bruce is survived by his daughter Bailey (Chase) Bennett, their children Braxton, Behric and Bromley; his daughter Shelby Bergeson and her children, Breezy, Rayne and Ember; his siblings Donald (Becky) Bergeson, Joanna (Bob) Gilkerson, Diane Dyer and Angela (Mike) Determan. He is also survived by other family members he reconnected with throughout his life.
Bruce was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, Don and Gretha, brother-in-law Jim Dyer and numerous aunts and uncles.
To send flowers to the family of Bruce Bergeson, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.