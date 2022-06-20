Bruce Neuharth
Bruce Neuharth, 69, of Jefferson, Indiana formerly of Pierre died on October 23, 2021 in Jefferson Indiana. Bruce’s family would like to invite everyone for a celebration of his life and luncheon starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22nd at Richie Z’s in Pierre.
Some lives may amount to little more than a ripple in time, but when Bruce Neuharth was called home to be with his Lord on Oct. 23, 2021, he left behind a rich, enduring legacy of work well done and more importantly, countless lives touched for eternity.
Life changed for Bruce forever in 1979 when he and his wife, Mary Lou, committed their lives to follow Jesus Christ, transforming what had been a shaky marriage into a work of God’s grace. With Christ serving as their firm foundation, they endured many challenges and crises together, and enjoyed a love affair that spanned 49 years.
Through the years, Bruce became ever more deeply devoted to serving his Lord and the people He brought into his life, starting with his family. To Mary Lou, he was her best friend, confidant, supporter, and provided an adventurous life she could never have imagined, moving their family multiple times as they pursued career opportunities.
For Bruce’s children – Andrea Neuharth Ward, Jeffrey Neuharth and Amy Neuharth Muchowicz – he was their rock. They relied on his wisdom to help with making decisions in their own lives. His unconditional love and support for them are reflected in their own lives to this day. He would always counsel them to, “own your mistakes, learn from them, grow from them, and move forward.” Never did he respond to their difficult circumstances by saying, “I told you so.”
Born on June 7, 1952 to Curtis and Ione Neuharth, Bruce grew to become a diligent, determined worker, building an amazing career despite not earning a college degree. One might say he had a truly “well-rounded” career, since much of it was centered on round things – pizza, hamburgers and wheels. After working with Pizza Hut as a store manager/area manager, he moved to Godfather’s Pizza, where he advanced to become Director of Training. Burger King was his next career stop, rising to become Dean of Burger King University.
Bruce’s work and calling took a decided shift when he joined the staff team of CBMC (Christian Business Men’s Connection), first as National Director of Administration and then as a Metro Director in Omaha, Neb. He became vitally involved in the mission of presenting Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord to business and professional people and developing Christian businesspeople to carry out the Great Commission of discipling others.
Life for Bruce and his family then followed another “turn” as he transitioned into the transportation industry, first as COO of Arrow Stage Lines, a motorcoach company based in Omaha, and finally as CFO of Sodrel Trucking in Jeffersonville, IN. He often marveled, with humility, how a kid from South Dakota could have achieved such a rewarding career as a corporate executive without a college diploma.
At each of his career stops, Bruce practiced servant leadership, which endeared him to both employees and colleagues. Even when pressed by deadlines and weighty responsibilities, he always found time for what he regarded as “divine appointments” to meet with and pray for people when they came to him for counsel, or to share confidences. His disarming smile and compassion helped to bring a sense of hope in even dire circumstances.
Over the years, Bruce developed his cooking skills, his favorite dish being pizza. He grilled out all year round, no matter the weather, and tested out his new found recipes on family and friends. He even has a Pinterest account with some of his favorites.
His favorite Bible verse, Isaiah 40:31, says, “Those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not be faint.” He loved that passage, in part because of his fascination with eagles, as evidenced by his eagle collection. But even more so because it speaks to the importance of trusting in God’s strength and not our own, an assurance upon which he often relied.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his mother; seven grandchildren, Jordan Neuharth, Alec Ward, Mckenzie Ward, Brandon Neuharth, Emma Neuharth, Maddox Muchowicz and Mason Muchowicz, who knew him as “Papa”; two sisters, Pam Moen (Dan) and Nanc Orsbon (Ben); brother, David Neuharth (Lisa), numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held in his hometown of Pierre, S.D. on June 22. It will be a joyous time for remembering the impact of his life on so many people; how he always strived to impart biblical truth and values through his life as well as his words, and the lasting imprint he made on the memories of family and friends not only across the United States but also around the world.
He is greatly missed, but we know he is now rejoicing in the presence of his Lord…we can only imagine…
Memorials can be directed to The Ranch Ministries, 1905 South 113 Avenue, Omaha, NE 68144 or the memorial of your choice.
