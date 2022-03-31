Bruce 'Wicker Bill' Crist
Bruce “Wicker Bill” Crist passed away peacefully at his home 3-29-22 after a lengthy illness. Throughout his illness he maintained a positive attitude and lived several years beyond his prognosis. Wicker had a steadfast belief in the Lord and Jesus Christ as his savior. There will be a Celebration of Life from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Ramkota in Pierre, SD.
Bruce Kirk Crist “Wicker Bill” was born 12-14-1957 to Bob and Pat (Mitchell) Crist. He spent many of his formative years with his maternal grandparents, Arthur and Edith Mitchell.
In his youth he developed a great affinity for the outdoors, particularly hunting and fishing. This was instrumental in his successful career as a hunting and fishing guide. He was known throughout the state of SD as well as nationally for his outdoorsman skills and excelled in turkey hunting.
As a young man his career led him to work as a marketer and trick shooter for H and K and Winchester. This path brought him to SD on several occasions. Wicker loved the prairie, especially grouse hunting. In 1985 Wicker moved to Pierre permanently and established as a hunting and fishing guide and taxidermist. He had a phenomenal career and was accomplished at everything he did. He was a true perfectionist. Wicker also mastered the sport of falconry and was a dog trainer. A good deal of his success can be attributed to his passion for his work. He loved all aspects of his work, and enjoyed meeting and entertaining people. He met people from all around the world and most remained lifelong friends.
While he loved the Pierre and Missouri River area his second home was the Wall and Quinn area where his friends there grew to be like family. He so enjoyed spending time “out west” visiting those cherished friends.
One of his most valued accomplishments was the establishment of the Central SD Youth Goose Hunt. This program grew stronger throughout the years and continues today with some of the first kids to go through the program now serving as leaders themselves. This program was a formal testament to his passion for teaching children about hunting and fishing and appreciation for the great outdoors.
In November 2008 he met the love of his life, Robin Testerman. Together they shared many adventures. They were married on the SD prairie 9-24-2010. He took great pride in watching her grow as a turkey hunter and the completion of the World Slam in 2021. Wicker was always joyous in the successes of others. One of his greatest joys was re-establishing a relationship with his Crist brothers, Briah and Byron. He loved them and their families deeply and was so proud of them. The Crist family vacations to Alaska and SD as well as he and Robin visiting them in Virginia Beach, VA, were highlights in his life.
A true legend, he has touched many people with his talents, friendship and kindness.
Wicker is survived by his wife, Robin, mother Pat Roberts of Gilman IL, mother-in-law Carolyn “Carrie” Testerman and her significant other Larry VandeVoort, of Colton SD. Brothers Briah (Jill) Crist and Byron (Maria) Crist of Virginia Beach, VA, Sister-in-law Renae (Joel) Clark of Sioux Falls, SD, Sisters Valerie Roberts of Champaign, IL and Deanna (John) Woodard, Tuscola, IL, Mark (Karyn) Roberts, Orland Park, IL. Nieces and nephews include: Kyle, Kira and Kellan Crist, Hanna Crist, Rachael and Matthew Clark, Blake Woodard, Noah and Mona Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Crist, grandparents Arthur and Edith (Hookstra) Mitchell, father-in-law Duke Testerman, step-father Marion W Roberts, and nephews Grant Harrison and Jason Leydens.
