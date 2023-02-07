Byron Russell McQuay, 80, beat cancer once, but it came back two years ago. Byron put up a courageous fight, but he lost that fight on February 1, 2023.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Lutheran Memorial Church, with burial to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Byron was born at Britton, SD, on June 15, 1942, the eldest of five children, to John Perry McQuay and Sadie Luella Marcuson McQuay.
Byron’s childhood was spent on a farm in Minnesota and two small rural towns in North Dakota. He later made Pierre his home in 1957. After graduating from Pierre Riggs High School in 1961, Byron was drafted into the Army in 1963-64 where he served one year in Vietnam. He took advantage of the G.I. Bill and selected North Dakota State School of Science to receive an Associate Degree in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technology.
After receiving his degree, Byron moved to Great Falls, MT, where he worked for several years. He returned to Pierre to work for Peitz Heating and Cooling and later Air Tech Heating and Cooling. After retiring, Byron spent more time pursuing his passions of hunting, fishing and making a variety of wines.
Byron learned carpentry skills from his father. Byron, with the help of his dad and brothers, built his own house and garage in Pierre. Later on, with the help of the brothers, he built a log cabin and another home in the Black Hills.
Byron was not much for traveling, but if it had to do with fishing, he was all for it. When some friends organized a fishing trip to Alaska, he was all in. It was a trip that fulfilled a lifetime dream.
Hunting and guns go together, so when Byron heard about the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) Club being formed locally, he had to purchase the garb; a black hat, duster, cowboy boots and a double holster and guns, just to give it a try.
Byron had a strong faith in God, and he knew Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He is reunited with his parents and sister and rejoicing together with them in Heaven.
Byron is survived by his brothers, Jerry of Pierre, Dennis (Patty) of Pierre and Dean (Marie) of Rapid City. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Byron was preceded in death by both parents and his sister, Beverly Hattum.
