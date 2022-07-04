Carla Marie Madden
Carla Marie Madden, 62, of Pierre, SD, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 5th from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a wake service beginning at 7 p.m. at Isburg funeral Chapel in Pierre. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, with interment to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. The service can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Carla was born on February 2, 1960, in Shelton, WA, and was immediately adopted by her parents Marvin and Lois Fackelman.
She grew up in Pierre and graduated from Stanley County High School in 1978. Carla married Roger McGruder on December 23, 1983, and together they had three children, Jennifer, Rachelle, and Katey. Roger and Carla later divorced.
Carla loved Mickey Mouse and traveled to Walt Disney World multiple times with her daughters and parents over the years. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and volunteered on many committees, including Job’s Daughters and Girls Scouts. She and her lifelong friend Deb Kirkpatrick led a Girl Scout troop for many years and ran in home daycares while their daughters were younger. They also served as backups to each other when they needed help. Carla and Deb also made handmade crafts which they sold at many craft fairs.
Carla and her daughters also volunteered running the concessions stands in Fort Pierre at the 4th of July Rodeo and horse races, where Carla also ran a betting window. As time went on, Carla remained active in many crafting activities, including quilting and scrapbooking. She was a very creative scrapbooker and often made handmade cards for others.
She met Dave Madden in 2003 and they married on September 25, 2004, combining their families adding two children, Todd, and Nicole. Together Carla and Dave enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, their dogs and traveling to many different places, including one of Carla’s favorites, Walt Disney World. They both loved being involved in their children and grandchildren’s lives and attended as many activities as they could from births to sporting events.
After closing her home daycare, Carla worked as the ISS Supervisor at T.F. Riggs High School for over 20 years. While there, she was able to touch many students’ lives and made a difference with everyone she encountered.
Carla is survived by her husband, David Madden; children: Jennifer Hill, Rachelle (Mike) Holsten, Katey McGruder, Todd (Mollee) Madden, Nicole (Mic) Stulken, grandchildren: Makenzi, Rylee and Kamdyn Hill; Macy, Flint and Nellie Holsten; Tayvian, Alyrrah and Teryek Goodface; Teagan and Jayden Madden; and Avery, Payton and Landen Stulken; and sister by choice Deb (Tim) Kirkpatrick.
Carla was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Lois Fackelman, and her grandson, Tiernyn Goodface.
