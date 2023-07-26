Carol Brady

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol Ann Brady will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Steven Titus officiating. Burial will follow in the Gillette-Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 3-6 p.m. at Gillette Memorial Chapel, a vigil service will be at 7 p.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church following the visitation.
Carol Ann Brady, 83, of Gillette, WY passed away July 20, 2023 in her home surrounded by family. Carol Ann was born to Joe and Laurel Stransky September 11, 1938 in Highmore, SD. She grew up with her brother Robert on the Stransky farm. Upon graduating high school she attended Presentation Catholic College and graduated with her teaching certificate. She went on to receive a bachelor's degree in teaching and taught school for many years in mostly rural country schools. She married James Brady June 23, 1958 and together they raised 4 children, Mark, Scott, Anne & Mary, on the Frank Brady Farm in Holabird, SD. Jim and Carol moved to Gillette, WY and ran several businesses in the community.
Carol Ann was very active in the catholic church, she donated a lot of time to the church throughout the years. At one time, she was the president of the Right to Life group among participating in many other church activities. Carol Ann was very dedicated to her husband, her children, and especially her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were always with her, she took them shopping on many roadtrips and they had lots of adventures together. She was known for being very charitable, kind and hard working. If anyone was going through hard times she was the person to call.
Jim and Carol were married for 64 years, he passed 5 months prior to her and as some would say if loved one pass within months of each other, it is true love. They lived a long, happy life together raising their children and grandchildren as well as running their several businesses.
She is survived by her 4 children: Mark Brady (Bonnie), Scott Brady, Anne Lien (Terrance), and Mary Chandler (Jimmy); eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren and Nona Bau her caretaker. She is preceded in death by Joe and Laurel Stransky; brothers Robert and Joey Stransky; husband James; daughter-in-law Julie Brady; and grandchildren Lance and Brett Brady.
Memorials may be sent in form of donation to the Right to Life group at St. Matthews Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY, 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Brady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
