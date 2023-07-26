Carol Brady

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol Ann Brady will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Steven Titus officiating. Burial will follow in the Gillette-Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 3-6 p.m. at Gillette Memorial Chapel, a vigil service will be at 7 p.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church following the visitation.

