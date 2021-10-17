Carol Diane “Butler” Jones
Carol Diane “Butler” Jones of Fort Pierre, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, following a short illness.
There will be an Irish Wake on Monday, October 18th from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge #1813 with family present. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, October 19th at 2 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Community and Youth Involved Center, with a visitation for one hour prior to the funeral and interment will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. The family will host a luncheon at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge #1813 following the interment. The funeral can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Carol Diane Butler was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on July 1, 1945, to Ruth (Worrell) & Charles Butler. Carol moved to Pierre, South Dakota as a young child when her father, who worked as an engineer for the Army Corp of Engineers, went to work helping to build the Oahe Dam.
In 1963, Carol graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre and later graduated from the Rapid City Business College.
Carol married Ronald Guy Jones on September 24, 1966, when they eloped to Vermillion, South Dakota. Twin boys Todd & Tim were born to this union. Carol and Ron lived in Fort Pierre, Colorado Springs & Aberdeen during their marriage. Unfortunately, Ron died in a tragic bull-riding accident on August 24, 1969.
On December 2, 1978, Carol married Richard (Dick) J. Jones. They made their life together for almost 43 years. Carol became a beloved stepmother to Tony, Wendy & Jerry.
Many in the community grew to know and love Carol through her involvement in the community. She was one of the founders of the original World-Famous Fort Pierre Kazoo Band, a member of the Bad River Review, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, on the Chateau Softball & Bowling Teams, a member of Women of the Moose Chapter 1497, and so much more.
For decades you could find Carol & Dick at football games, wrestling matches, dance recitals, basketball games enthusiastically cheering on their kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She took great pride in all of them.
Carol loved her family, friends, playing bingo, dancing with her beloved husband, flower gardening, squirrels & birds, and Elvis. She attended Elvis’ final concert in Rapid City.
For almost 50 years, Carol worked in patient access at Medical Associates Clinic (37 years) and for St. Mary’s Hospital (12 years). She was beloved by both her coworkers and patients.
As the giving person she was Carol chose to be an organ donor.
Carol is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) J. Jones; children; Tony Jones, Fort Pierre, Wendy Bushmire, Camarillo, California, Todd Jones, Fort Pierre, Tim (Michelle) Jones, Fort Pierre; grandchildren; Janessa Longbrake, Anne Hood, Amanda Bramblee, Kimberly Barrett, Austin Ensworth, Cole Regynski, Heidi Tobin, Tucker Jones, Hudson Jones, Hayden Jones, Dawsin Jones, Tayler Jones & Lawsin Jones; her three sisters; Mary (John) Krouser, Ruth Ann (Gary) Stampka & Jean (Tom) Enlow. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and newly found family member Russell Bridges, and his children Taylor & Isaac Bridges
Carol was preceded in death by husband Ronald G Jones; parents Charles & Ruth Butler; parents-in-law Lon & Edith Jones; son Jerry Jones, & grandson Paydin Jones.
