Carol Irene Tassie Wilson, 81, of Rapid City, SD, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City.
Visitation is at 11:30 am, with Services at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 20th, 2021, at the LDS Church on Canyon Lake Drive in Rapid City, SD.
Carol was born July 30, 1939, in Centerfield, Utah, to Floyd and Dorothy Tassie. She attended Cyprus High School in Magna, Utah.
On December 23, 1954, she married Roger R. Wilson in Salt Lake City, Utah. To this union was born five children, Michell, Randy, Darcey, Bret, and Wendy.
Carol is survived by her children: Michell (Steve) Harwarth of Mound, MN, Randy R. (Bev) Wilson of Pierre, SD, Darcey (Clarence) Gunderson, Bret Wilson, Wendy (Ted) Backlund all of Rapid City, SD. Twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Mariam Leavitt of Tooele, UT and Judy (Joe) Busath of Williams, CA., and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Roger, parents Floyd and Dorothy Tassie, sister Beverly Webb, brother Rolland Tassie, and sister Phyllis Eaton.
