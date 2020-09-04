Carol Jean (Todd) Barge, 88
Carol Jean (Todd) Barge, 88, born May 7, 1932, north of Herrick, South Dakota to Roy and Mildred (Thornton) Lewis, passed away Aug 15, 2020, in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Memorial services will be held in Pierre, on Thursday, Sept 10th at 10:00 a.m. in Griffin Park, shelter between the city swimming pool and Avera Maryhouse.
PLEASE BRING A CHAIR:
In case of inclement weather: First United Methodist Church, Trinity Comm Center, 117 N. Central Ave.
Carol graduated from Burke High School, and moved to Pierre in 1949. Married Richard Todd in 1950.
After her children were born, she went back to work and sold home and auto insurance for 41 years.
She married Terry Barge in 1975. Carol retired in April 2013. She loved South Dakota, and enjoyed driving in the country, gardening, visiting with people, and fishing.
Carol is survived by her children: Douglas (Shirley) Todd, Indianapolis, IN; Steven (Pat) Todd, San Antonio, TX; Sharon (Mike) Cavenah, Rapid City, SD; Kayleen (Steve) (Barge) Williams, Sturgis, SD. Eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Nieces, nephews and many good friends.
For a full obituary, please visit the website: www.kirkfuneralhome.com.
