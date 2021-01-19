Carol Merrill, 78, of Sturgis and formerly of Pierre, died Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Monument Health in Rapid City.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 24th, from 5-7 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel, with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 25th, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. It is suggested that anyone attending the services wear masks. The funeral will be live streamed at the top of Carol’s obituary at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Memorials can be directed to St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain, South Dakota, Boys Town in Omaha, Nebraska, or NAMI South Dakota.
Carol was born on June 4, 1942, to Ernest and Merle (Dolphus) Laundreaux on the Cheyenne River Agency. She grew up in Agar, South Dakota, and graduated from Agar High School in 1960.
Carol married Larry Merrill on October 1, 1960, in Gettysburg, South Dakota. In 1962 they moved to Pierre. Carol worked for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, South Dakota Banking Commission, as a hostess and waitress at the Bunkhouse Café and for the Federal Court System as Clerk of Courts. In 1994 they moved to Rapid City and in 1996 they moved to Sturgis in the Boulder Park Subdivision.
Carol enjoyed playing poker in Deadwood, fishing, scrolling through Facebook, baking, spending time with her grandkids and her pet dogs; Digger and Slugger. She bowled on the Pierre Ladies Bowling League, served as the US Naturalization Ceremonies Coordinator and a United Blood Donor.
Carol is survived by her husband Larry Merrill of Sturgis, her children Kevin (Tami) Merrill of Pierre, Kerwin Merrill of Rapid City, Brian Merrill of Pierre and Tamara Merrill of Box Elder, South Dakota, 9 grandchildren: Benjamin Merrill, Samantha Pietz, Zachary Merrill, Nolan Merrill, Joshua Smith, Alexandria Robinson, Tyler Robinson, Nevaeh Merrill and Naomi Merrill, and 6 great grandchildren: Carter, Maddie, William, Tristan, Samuel and Mila. She is also survived by her brother Donald Laundreaux and her sister Tina Hyde.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Melvin and Dorothy Merrill, and a great granddaughter Emerson Marie Merrill.
