Carol Shoup, 77, of Onida, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Avera Maryhouse, Pierre.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Onida. A private funeral mass will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Burial will take place at a later date in the Onida Cemetery.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Carol’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)

