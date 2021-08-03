Caroline “Carrie” Glover
Caroline “Carrie” Glover, age 42 passed away on July 24. 2021, leaving this world very suddenly and way too soon.
Carrie was born on October 27, 1978, in Pierre, SD, to Jim and Donna (Andersen) Glover. Carrie was raised and attended school in Pierre, graduating high school in 1998. While in high school, Carrie was active both in band and Civil Air Patrol where she met and maintained many lifelong friends.
After high school, Carrie moved to San Diego, CA, where she married Larry Casteel in 1999. To this union, three children were born: Alexandria (Allie), Marijane (Beth), and James. Carrie and Larry later divorced in 2006 and Carrie lived in several locations until moving to Sioux Falls in 2020.
Carrie had such a caring personality. This passion led her to a career in healthcare. Carrie worked in several nursing homes and as a home health aide. She was most recently employed with Chuck E. Cheese in Sioux Falls where she enjoyed working with families and helping them have an entertaining time while in their store.
Carrie was planning on and set to be married to Dan Fonder on August 13, 2021. With this engagement, Carrie was gaining four more children: Brady of Jacksonville, NC and Desirae, Alexander, and Cassandra of Watertown, SD
Greeting Carrie in heaven are her family members who passed before her. Her mother, Donna Glover; maternal grandparents Clarence and Dorothy Andersen, and paternal grandfather Lowell Glover. Aunt and Uncle Larry and Lynn (Glover) Paulsen and Uncle Chris Andersen.
Left to cherish Carrie’s memory are her fiancé, Dan Fonder and his children, her children Allie Casteel of Sioux Falls, SD, Beth Casteel and James Casteel of Brandon, SD. Her father and stepmother, Jim and Linda Glover of Pierre, SD. Her grandmother, Bonnie Glover of Pierre, SD. Sisters Cheryl (John) Somersall and their son Wyatt of San Diego, CA and Carin (Aaron) Kietzmann and their children Slate and Nadia of Sioux Falls, SD. Her aunts and uncles Ramona (Wayne) Holt of Jasper, MN and Carol (Dale) Martin of Huntsville, TX as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Funeral services will take place at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, SD, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Carrie’s final resting place will be at the Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre, SD.
