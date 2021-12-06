Carroll Clayton Haisch
Carroll Clayton Haisch of Pierre, SD, died at home on Thursday, December 2, 2021. At his insistent directive, there will not be a service although immediate Family will gather together to treasure memories of this Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.
Carroll was born July 27, 1938, to John Clayton Haisch and Dorris (Amiotte) Haisch. He lived and attended grade school in Tuthill, SD, then in 1956 graduated from Bennett County High School in Martin, SD.
Carroll was a complex and hard-working man. He worked with his father welding and repairing radiators as a small child in Tuthill. When work began on the Oahe Dam, the family moved the Haisch Radiator and Welding Shop to Pierre and later, to Fort Pierre, SD. Carroll took over the family business in 1965, quickly earning the title of Best Radiator Repairman in the business. No matter the day or time, he'd repair the huge Euc. radiators and all others to keep them moving earth to build the Oahe Dam. He also built custom radiators and repaired all types.
He was a Pierre Police Officer from 1969 until 1974.
Over the years we drove many cars he had rebuilt and painted in what spare time he had. Later in life he became the Manager of the City of Pierre Landfill.
Carroll married Linda Gordon on August 17, 1985, changing his single father life to a large blended family of which he was proud. During the summer you would find him on the banks of the Missouri River catching Walleye and Catfish. Winter found him on the frozen lakes in the Fort Pierre National Grasslands seeking the Bluegill and Crappie. Age and illness never slowed Carroll down when it came to what he called projects. He was highly intelligent, well-read, and a creative man. If something broke he didn't buy new; he made his own version which usually worked better than the original.
Carroll was one of a kind. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Carroll is survived by his wife Linda Haisch of Pierre, children Alisa (Steve) Andersen of Ft. Pierre, Deborah (Lane) Mielke of Aberdeen, Stephanie (David) Durkin of Maryland, step-children Lowell (John Ostgarden) Gordon of Oregon, LaTresa (William) Zeller of Pierre. He is also survived by his honorary sister Betsey DeLoache of South Carolina. Waiting to greet him are his parents, his son Jeffrey Haisch, step-sons Hudson, Todd, and Michael Gordon, along with his brothers Pat and Robert Haisch.
Carroll believed in reincarnation and frequently joked that he'd probably come back as a Walleye, although he hoped for a higher level of life.
Were it possible he would save every mistreated animal alive. Therefore, to honor him please direct memorials to Paws Animal Rescue of Pierre, SD, or to another animal rescue, in care of Isburg Funeral Chapel, 439 S. Pierre Street in Pierre.
