Cecil Staples, 81, of Pierre, passed away July 28, 2020.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at New Life Assembly of God. His service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Cecil Leroy Staples was born on February 21, 1939, to John and Florence Staples of Butte, Nebraska. He married Judy Ann Crain on July 27, 1962. The two were married for 58 years. They were blessed with two children, Debra and Brett.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com.
