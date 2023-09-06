Charles 'Chuck' Bohn

Charles 'Chuck' Franklin Bohn, 86, passed away surrounded by family at the Denver Hospice, on August 28, 2023. Chuck was born on October 25, 1936, to Louis and Alice Bohn in Florida, Ohio. In 1958, he married the love of his life Judith DeLucenay and they were married for 65 wonderful years.

Load comments