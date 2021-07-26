Charles “Chuck” J. Serbousek
Charles “Chuck” J. Serbousek, 70, of Pierre passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the result of a heart attack while fishing with his grandson. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Tuesday, July 27th, at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre with a prayer service starting at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 28th, at 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre with burial to follow at the Agar Cemetery. The funeral services will be live streamed at the top of Chuck’s obituary page the day of the service at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Charles J Serbousek was born on June 25th, 1951, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre to Charles R and M. Ardeth (Vrooman) Serbousek. He grew up on a farm in Sully County and attended grade school at Pearl Elementary and graduated from Agar High School in 1969. He went on to attend college in Springfield at Southern State College and Augustana in Sioux Falls. After college he moved back to the farm and worked at Lafaye Electric before moving to Pierre and working at Century Manufacturing and Wal-Mart maintenance for 25 plus years.
Chuck loved NASCAR and racing his whole life. He used to help with the races at the old Oahe Speedway working on the Eight Ball car and in recent years was very involved in drag racing at the Oahe Speedway. He also had an interest in photography and took many pictures over the years including senior pictures for his sister. Whenever he had the time he would go hunting and fishing and enjoyed being outdoors.
He is survived by his son Eric (Sarah) and granddaughter Karleen of Pierre, his brothers and sisters; Mary (Rich) Pease of Pierre; Lawrence (Tammy) Serbousek of Denver; Bob (Margie) Serbousek of Gastonia, NC; Janette (Keith) Byer of Pierre; Colleen (Craig) Sandal of Flower Mound, TX, and brother-in-law John Faz of Lincoln, NE. He is also survived by his uncle Gerald Vrooman and aunts Eva Marie Severson, Hazel Vrooman and Shirley Vrooman. Also surviving him are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his Parents Charles and M. Ardeth grandson Joseph, one sister Pamela Faz, grandparents Joseph J and Ella Mae (Pitlick) Serbousek and Charles A. and Myrtle (Snyder) Vrooman. He is also preceded in death by five uncles and four aunts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.