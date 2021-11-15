Charles Henry Devine Jr.
Charles H. Devine Jr., 73, of Pierre, SD, passed away November 13, 2021. Visitation will be at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, SD, on Monday, November 22, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial of his ashes and a celebration of his life will be held on his birthday, July 24, 2022, at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Charles Henry Devine Jr. was born on July 24, 1948, in Pierre, SD, to Belva Isabella Devine (Chasing Crow) and Charles Henry Devine. Dad got his wish and made his journey into the Spirit World on November 13, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Charles grew up in Pierre, SD, but also spent time in St. Louis, MO, White River, SD, and Fort Thompson, SD.
On April 17, 1968, Charles enlisted in the US Army and received an honorable discharge on May 14, 1970. During his time in the military, he was in various states for training and went overseas.
Charles was a proud Vietnam veteran, an awesome Papa to all his grandkids, and the best dad anyone could’ve ever asked for. All of his grandchildren had their own nicknames for him. He enjoyed being around his family, going to picnics, birthday parties, or any type of family related events. His two favorite shows to watch were wrestling and Gunsmoke but he’d also watch any movie or cartoon his grandkids wanted to watch with him. He loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his better half, Donna, with all his heart. He was always willing to do anything to make his family happy and put a smile on all of our faces.
Throughout his lifetime, Charles worked various jobs in Pierre, SD. He did different types of construction, janitorial work, roofing work for Chase Roofing, 22 years with PILC doing security and custodial work, and his last job at Wegner Auto in quicklube with his son Jason. Charles was always a hard working man but had to retire earlier than he had wanted to due to health reasons.
On August 21, 1971, Charles met his significant other and better half Donna Metcalf. Little did they know they would get to spend over 50 years together building a family and making memories. A few weeks later he met Donna’s daughter Christine R. Andrade, a little girl who became his daughter whom he loved unconditionally. On August 28, 1972, Jason M. Devine was born to Charles and Donna. They had their youngest, Ashley F.M. Devine on January 26, 1987.
In his free time, Charles enjoyed playing bingo, going to try his luck at the casino, picking out his own Powerball numbers, doing word search puzzles, reading car magazines, or anything where he got to spend time with his family, friends, and his two favorite dogs: Chewy and Spunky. Any time someone needed help, he would always be there willing to help in any way possible. Dad/Papa/Charles was the rock of our little family. He will be greatly missed but we’re all grateful for each and every memory we were able to make with him.
Our dad/papa was such a caring, loving, compassionate man. He was also very stubborn. That same stubbornness is what helped him fight and make it back home to us. Back in November 2020, Charles caught Covid-19, was placed on a ventilator, dealt with complications, had various surgeries, and had his heart stop beating on two occasions. But his stubbornness and determination to keep fighting helped him to get to the point where he could go to a rehabilitation center that would help him regain his ability to walk and get around on his own. On August 26, 2021, Dad was finally able to come back home to Pierre, SD. He was glad to be able to be around his family once again and we were happy to finally have him back. Every day since then was a memory made with you that all of us will always cherish and never forget.
Charles H. Devine Jr. was preceded in death by his father Charles H. Devine, mother Belva I. Devine (Chasing Crow), sister Rochelle D. Devine, brothers Wayne M. Waukazoo, James L. Devine, a special great-grandson Lennick D. Mike, and his favorite sister-in-law Rena E.A. Metcalf.
He leaves behind his better half of over 50 years donna Metcalf, only son Jason Devine, eldest daughter Christine Andrade, youngest daughter Ashley Devine, grandchildren Layne Devine, Hadley Jandreau, Gabe LaRoque, Orlando Big Eagle, Taylor Andrade, Rhiannon Lapointe, Hunter Mike, and Winston Mike, great-grandchildren Mila G., Jeanie M., Mickey G., and Henry M., his favorite brother-in-law T.J. Metcalf, sister-in-law Jean Nahomoni Mani, and many other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Carrying of his ashes will be done by his son Jason Devine. Honorary Bearers will be his four eldest grandsons Orlando Big Eagle, Gabe LaRoque, Layne Devine, and Hadley Jandreau.
What a tragic loss - our hearts go out to the entire family of this wonderful man for the family he held dear, his service to our country, and all the joy he brought to the lives of those he touched.
