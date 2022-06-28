Charles J. Woods

After 40 years as a civil engineer with MNDOT and 20 years of retirement, Chuck Woods passed away in his sleep at age 87 on May 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anne Woods of Pierre, SD; brother Tom; his adored wife Orpha; and Baby Girl Woods. Surviving him are kids Mike (Karen), Steve (Susan), and Kathy (Tim Housholder); and grandchildren Kathryn (Josh Anderson), Matt, Cassidy, Andrew, and Lauryn; and his sisters Patty, Mary, and Connie.
Chuck enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and then to South Dakota State University on the GI Bill. It was there that he met the nursing student he would marry just prior to graduating. He worked on the Oahe Dam construction then joined MNDOT as it grew to build the interstate highway system. However, his magnum opus of construction was the Roseville home he built with the help of multiple friends that he lived in for over 50 years.
He was selfless, kind, and good natured with plenty of time for his family. He was always active and devoted time to coach Little League and softball, read every Sandford novel, socialize with neighbors, volunteer at his church, battle golf courses, putz around in the garage, and make blender drinks for his mother-in-law.
A memorial service to celebrate his life is at 4 p.m. on July 10, 2022 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Saint Paul, Minnesota. A light dinner will follow. Visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
