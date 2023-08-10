Charles Olson

Charles D. Olson, affectionately known as Charlie, was born on March 2, 1950, in Mitchell, South Dakota, and peacefully passed away in Pierre, South Dakota, on August 5, 2023. Charlie was a beloved father, brother, grandpa, partner, and friend. He was always known for his kind-hearted spirit, love of nature, unwavering devotion to his family, and his ability to make any situation fun with his light-hearted sense of humor. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 20, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre.

