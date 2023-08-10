Charles Olson

Charles D. Olson, affectionately known as Charlie, was born on March 2, 1950, in Mitchell, South Dakota, and peacefully passed away in Pierre, South Dakota, on August 5, 2023. Charlie was a beloved father, brother, grandpa, partner, and friend. He was always known for his kind-hearted spirit, love of nature, unwavering devotion to his family, and his ability to make any situation fun with his light-hearted sense of humor. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 20, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre.
Born and raised in South Dakota, Charlie was a lifelong resident who loved the natural beauty and outdoor opportunities the state provided. He earned his high school diploma from Mitchell High School in 1968 and subsequently attended Dakota Wesleyan University, where he dedicated his efforts to Business Administration and South Dakota State University where he studied Wildlife Management. Charlie also proudly served in the South Dakota National Guard.
In 1979, Charlie began working for the State of South Dakota, primarily with Game, Fish, and Parks. During his career at GF&P, he was fortunate to befriend many co-workers that became hunting and fishing buddies, golf partners, and ultimately life-long friends. He dedicated 26 years to his work with the State of South Dakota before retiring in 2005.
Charlie was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed the tranquility of nature and wildlife. Known for his love for the Missouri River and the hunting and fishing opportunities it provided, he was a familiar face along its shores. In addition, he was an avid sportsman who enjoyed playing golf, softball, basketball, and volleyball. His delight in coaching his children in these sports revealed his dedication as a devoted father.
Family was the cornerstone of Charlie's life. He is survived by his daughters, Crystal (Jay) Dillard of Florida and Carie Olson of Las Vegas, NV, his son Chas (Sheila) Olson of Pierre, SD, and his brother, Doug Olson of Lake Andes, SD.
He was a cherished grandfather to Kyra, Jaeleigh, Caden, and Amari Dillard; Noah Butter, and Charlie and Andi Olson. His grandchildren will fondly remember their grandpa for his kindness, love, and the wisdom he shared with them. Most of all they will remember him for his deep desire to connect with them through play, having fun, and his ability to talk just like Donald Duck!
Charlie also leaves behind his loving significant other, Sharon Baysinger of Pierre, SD, with whom he shared over two decades of life's joys and trials.
Charlie left such a meaningful impact on his family, friends, and those who met him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association and South Dakota Wildlife Federation.
