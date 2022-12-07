Charles Ross

Charles M. Ross

Charles M. Ross, age 80, passed away December 3rd, 2022, quietly in Pierre, SD, surrounded by his wife and family. Chuck was born July 24th, 1942, in Minneapolis, where he lived for 58 years. Chuck had four sons, with first wife Jacqueline. Chuck married Sheila in 1998 and moved to Pierre, where they have lived ever since.

