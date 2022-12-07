Charles Ross

Charles M. Ross, age 80, passed away December 3rd, 2022, quietly in Pierre, SD, surrounded by his wife and family. Chuck was born July 24th, 1942, in Minneapolis, where he lived for 58 years. Chuck had four sons, with first wife Jacqueline. Chuck married Sheila in 1998 and moved to Pierre, where they have lived ever since.
Chuck started his career in the 1970's as the outdoor editor and host of the Saturday afternoon TV show "The Outdoors and You" for WCCO TV. He then founded Fishing Travel Inc. promoting hunting and fishing camps across the U.S. and Canada. In 1988, Chuck co-founded Thunderstik Lodge in Chamberlain, South Dakota. In 1998, Chuck left Thunderstik to venture out on his own, and in the fall of 2000, opened Scattergun Lodge. With wife Sheila by his side, they owned and operated a 5-star pheasant hunting experience that hosted celebrities, Governors, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the world. Chuck lived this passion up until his final days.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Sheila Ross; sons: Mike (Lisa), Tim, Pat (Shelly), Charlie (Tina); grandchildren: Jeffrey (Jessica), Ryan (Alyssa), Ashley (Tuan), Shea (Richard), Tim Jr., Corey (Chloe), Sam, Danielle, Melany, Janey (Kyle) & Eric; great-grandchildren: Ben, Lucas, Jacob, Josi, Jillian, Lucy and Miles; bonus family: Alecia (Tom), Jason (Sara), Shane; grandchildren: Jadyn, Jackson, Tucker, Beatrix, Clay, June, Hunter, and Quinn.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, December 16th, at Isburg Funeral Chapels, 439 S. Pierre St., Pierre, SD, visitation from 1-2:30 p.m. with a brief service at 2:30. Directly following the service there will be a processional to the Lodge for a reception.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Twin Cities on January 14th, at Rush Creek Golf Club, 7801 County Road 101, Maple Grove, MN, 55311, from 3-6 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you donate to Pheasants Forever, a cause Chuck was passionate about. Online condolences can be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
