Charlotte Gabriel, age 75, of Quinn, South Dakota, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at the American Legion Hall in Philip.

Private family interment will be held at the Gabriel Family Ranch near Quinn.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

