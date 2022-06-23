Charlotte Hyde
Charlotte Hyde, 98, of Pierre died on Monday, June 20th at Highmore Health in Highmore. A visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 26th at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 27th at Isburg Funeral Chapel with burial at the Onida City Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Charlotte Uecker Hyde was born November 19, 1923 to Charles and Pauline “Polly” (Schnegge) Uecker. Charles and Polly would be blessed with a total of eleven children. During her childhood years, her family lived at various sites along Chapelle Creek in Hughes County, South Dakota.
She attended grade school at Crocus Hill near DeGrey, SD. Later, she graduated High School in 1941 from Canning, SD. Charlotte received her teaching certificate from Wessington Springs Junior College.
As a young woman, she taught at several schools where she walked or rode horseback, sometimes 5 miles, until the snow became too deep. She edited The Raber Tumbleweed, a local newsletter for the troops in World War II. After the war, she married Charles “Chas” Agar Hyde on June 14th, 1945 in Belleville, Kansas. There was no time for a honeymoon because it was sheep shearing time. Two days after they arrived home, she was initiated to her 32 years of cooking for hired men and managing a ranch in the Big Bend area. She and Chas soon became the proud parents of Jerilyn, Terrill, Chuck, Dan, and Ross.
Charlotte was an avid fan and supporter of her children’s activities when they were growing up. That love and support was also extended to the communities she lived in. This was made evident by her activity in various organizations and her efforts to preserve the histories of the communities she cherished. Eventually, her grandchildren would come along to give her even more things to cheer for. She was an accomplished artist, author and known as the best chocolate chip cookie maker to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A much-loved member of the community, Charlotte is survived by two sisters Goldie Kelly and Florence Bartlett, four children Jerilyn (Art) Gregg of Harrold; Terrill Hyde of Bend, OR; Charles (Nita) of Bend OR; Ross (Deb) Hyde of Harrold, eleven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Chas Hyde; son Dan; brothers, Charles, Louis, Ted, George, Charles (Sonny); sisters, Marie, Pauline, and Clara.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.