Charlotte Margaret Staebell Conway
Charlotte Margaret Staebell Conway was born at home on a farm near Canistota, South Dakota, on August 8, 1932, to William and Agnes (Jantz) Staebell. She died at the age of 89 on December 8, 2021, in Pierre, South Dakota. A rosary service will be held on Saturday, December 18th, at 9 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 10 a.m. officiated by Father Joe Holzhauser.
Charlotte was the first daughter and the third of six children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wellington Township, Humboldt, South Dakota. She attended rural schools through the eighth grade and graduated valedictorian of her class from Parker High School in 1950. She earned an Associate Degree at Mount Marty College, Yankton, SD, and taught in Harrisburg Elementary School for two years while living in Sioux Falls.
During this time, she met her beloved future husband, Donald Conway from Watertown and Oldham, South Dakota. They were married on August 7, 1954, and immediately established their new home in Pierre, South Dakota, where Charlotte Taught fifth grade at Lincoln Elementary School until the birth of their son, Stephen, in 1956. She resigned from her teaching career to raise her family, which later included daughters, Kathleen (1957) and Nancy (1961). In 1972 she returned to the work world as a secretary for the Greater South Dakota Association now known as the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She became director of the organization’s programs and was instrumental in starting Youth Business Adventure (YBA) in 1980 and was the first executive director of the program dedicated to teaching high school students and educators more about the business world in South Dakota. She continued working with the program until 2009 when she retired.
Charlotte was a member and served as an officer of St. Margaret’s Band at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, South Dakota, and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas having served as regent of Court St. Ann in the 1980s. She also enjoyed her friends in Beta Sigma Phi social sorority where she served in most of the officer roles. Her years with the River Harmony Barbershop Chorus allowed her to join in entertaining many groups and events. She also praised God in song with the Hosanna Choir at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Charlotte is remembered by her children and those who knew her as a loving, intelligent woman who freely gave her encouragement and support to family and friends, never failing to be a source of comfort to them in good times and bad. Friends and family loved her witty spirit and keen sense of humor. Her courage, patience and endurance while dealing with a prolonged illness was an inspiration to her children and caregivers. She treasured her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her friends of many years and her Catholic faith. She considered raising three children who became loving adults as her greatest achievement.
She is survived by her son Steve (Laura) Conway, of San Jose, Ca., their children Jenna, Keith and Jack; her daughter, Kathy (James) Rath of Del Ray Beach, Fl, and their son, Jake; her daughter Nancy (Ron) Bugay of Pierre, son, Jerrid (Bridget) and great grandchildren Sadie and Skylar and her siblings Vernon Staebell (Alice), Dolores (Alvin) Cink; Dennis Staebell (Carolyn) and William Staebell (Marty) and 26 nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, grandson, Michael, her parents and her brother, Donald.
The family requests that memorials be made to Meals on Wheels at the Pat Duffy Community Youth Involved Center (19 E Main St., Ft. Pierre, SD 57532).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.