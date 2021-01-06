Cheryl A. Pease, 71, of Miller and formerly of Pierre, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital in Miller.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at the Community Church of St. Lawrence with Pastor Jim Hofman officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Chapelle Cemetery, rural Harrold, South Dakota. Masks are required to attend the funeral service. The funeral will be live broadcasted on the funeral home website and the church Facebook page.
Cheryl was born October 18, 1949, in Miller, South Dakota, to Lester and Verna Becker. She was raised on the family farm north of St. Lawrence and graduated from Miller High School in 1967. She graduated from National College of Business in Rapid City in 1968.
On December 24, 1969, Cheryl married Duane Pease in Pierre, South Dakota, and to this union a daughter was born, Christy.
Cheryl worked for the State of South Dakota from 1969 until 1990 when health conditions from a brain aneurysm forced her to retire. While living in Pierre she enjoyed meeting with her coffee ladies at the Kozy Korner. She moved to Miller, South Dakota, and entered the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in 2010.
Cheryl was a member of Southeast Pierre United Methodist Church and helped with Sunday and Wednesday Bible school. She enjoyed doing her Search A Word puzzles and spending time with her grandsons. She will be remembered for her sweet personality and her sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughter, Christy (Jason) Ehlers of Pierre; her mother, Verna Becker of St. Lawrence; grandsons, Tyler, Justin, Dawson; great-grandsons, Karson, Jamison, Lincoln all of Pierre; sisters; Dianna (Steve) Shaykett, Hartford, S.D., Debra (Tim) Pullman, Miller, S.D.; a niece, Jessica (Noah Keesecker) Shaykett, Minneapolis, Minn.; a nephew, Travis (Katie) Shaykett, Dell Rapids, S.D. and six great nieces and nephews.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Duane, in 2016, and her father, Lester Becker, in 2013.
Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Cheryl’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.
