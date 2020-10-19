Cheryl Kjar, 90, of Rapid City, formerly of Pierre, passed away, Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family.
Cheryl was born on August 24, 1930, to Lawrence and Hazel (Johnson) Jackson in Webster, SD. Cheryl wed James Kjar and to this union were born two children: Craig (Carol) Kjar of Rapid City, SD, and Cathy (Steve Schwafel) Kjar of Rapid City, SD.
Private family graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Memorial Church and mailed to the family in care of Craig Kjar, 3213 W Main St, PMB #205, Rapid City, SD 57702-2314.
Condolences may be conveyed to Cheryl’s family and a full life story will be available at www.feigumfh.com.
