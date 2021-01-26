Cheryl McMillan, age 70, of Murdo, South Dakota, died on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo, with Pastor Ray Greenseth officiating.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Murdo Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

