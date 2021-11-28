Christian Keith Albertson, 25, died Monday, November 15, 2021.
He was born April 6, 1996, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Keith and Angela Albertson. Christian graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 2014, and after high school he attended the Art Institute of Minneapolis.
Surviving, in addition to his beloved cat Meeko, are his parents Angela Albertson of Sioux Falls SD, Keith (Denise) Albertson of Pierre, SD, his brothers Jordan Albertson of Omaha, NE, and Kyle Albertson of Pierre, SD, his Grandparents Mari Boocock of Tabor, SD, Sandy Albertson of Rapid City, SD, and Merle (Bonnie) Libner of Fort Pierre, SD, his Aunts Heather (Perry) Richmond-Munyon of Huntsville, AL, and Jennifer (Seth) Larson of Roberts, MT, his Uncles Bret Albertson of Seattle, WA, Kirk (Virginia) Albertson of Pierre, SD, Jay Albertson of Red Wing, MN, and Danny (Bobbie) Hughes of Omaha, NE, as well as a very large extended family including Cousins, Great Aunts and Uncles.
Christian had a true love of music and photography. Christian enjoyed spending time with friends and family playing video games, cooking chicken parmesan, tubing on the Missouri River, attending music festivals and concerts with his friends, and of course who could forget his love of pickles and tigers.
Christian is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandfathers, James Boocock, Jr. and Merrill Putnam, Paternal Grandfather, Warren Albertson, and his Great Grandparents.
Christian leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship, and compassion for those close to him. A celebration of life will be held in Sioux Falls, SD at the Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. His life ended too soon, but he will forever live in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Contribution can be made to the Sioux Falls Pride Organization in Sioux Falls, SD, www.siouxfallspride.org.
