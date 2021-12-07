Robert Olesen, 91, of Pierre formerly of Hayes, died on Monday, December 6th, at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 10th, at 11 a.m. at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with burial of his cremains on a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. For those unable to attend his services, they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Christian “Robert” Olesen was born at Fort Pierre, South Dakota, on October 10, 1930, to Chris and Edith (Fairchild) Olesen. He spent his childhood years, together with his seven siblings, on the farm/ranch north of Hayes in the Sansarc area. Christian attended the Sansarc grade school and later graduated from the Brookings high school and went on to attend one year of college.
In 1952 Christian joined the US Army and served our country until 1960. After his service in the military, he returned to the Hayes area and resumed his career in farming and ranching. He met Frances Sampson when she was teaching at the Sansarc School, and they were united in marriage on August 14, 1971, in Pierre.
He enjoyed collecting miniature vehicles and visiting with friends.
He is survived by his wife Frances of Pierre, one sister Mary Jean Ecklund of Ulm MT and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents three brothers, Roy, Francis, Jerry and three sisters Irene Odekoven, Alta McQuistion and Shirley Braun.
Memorials can be made to Kidney Research.
