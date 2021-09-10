Chuck “Charles” Clark died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, September 15th, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre. The time of the service has not been established yet and will be posted on the website: http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors.
Chuck was born September 11, 1946, in Mitchell, S.D., to Rex and Lorraine (Judge) Clark. Chuck graduated Mitchell Senior High in 1964. He married Shirley “Sam” Hohn on June 30, 1967. To this union were born two children: Paul and Dustin.
Chuck graduated SDSU in 1969 and entered the US military with duty station in Ft. Benning GA, Panama, Korea DMZ military post and Ft. Jackson SC. He worked briefly in local businesses in Mitchell and Pierre after his discharge from the military in 1973. In June 1977, Chuck began a 44 year career with the SD office of Purchasing (currently procurement management). He assisted with BB gun – Pierre Junior Shooters instruction and served as an adult leader and coordinator with boy scout troop 173 in Pierre for many years. He accompanied the troop on many camping trips.
Chuck loved spending time with family, fishing, gardening, hiking, and enjoying the great outdoors.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sam; their sons Paul (Diane) of Battleground, WA, and Dustin (Latima) of Portland, OR; grandchildren Morgan and Brayden of Battleground; sisters Barb Nash of Mitchell, Georgia (Steve) Albrecht of Sioux Falls, Jackie Christensen of Mitchell; sister-in-law Sharlene Barns of Allen, TX; along with nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Rex and Lorraine, mother and father-in-law June and Dick, brother-in-law Jim Barns, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
