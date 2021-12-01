Clarence “Tinker” Hodgkiss, Sr., 83, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 25, 2021. A Memorial Visitation will be held December 3, 2021, from 5–6 p.m. at Feigum Funeral Home.
Clarence Everett Hodgkiss, Sr. was born on July 5, 1938, to William Hodgkiss and Emily Hawk in Eagle Butte, SD. Clarence joined the Army in 1954 and served until 1956. Clarence or “Tinker” to his friends and family had various occupations through the years. He was a police officer in Eagle Butte for a time and then went into truck driving. Tinker moved to Lower Brule, SD, here he worked as a substitute bus driver and a maintenance assistant/janitor for the Lower Brule Schools.
Later, Tinker moved to Pierre, SD, where he remained until his passing. Here in Pierre he continued to work in the maintenance field. He enjoyed his work with the Wakpa Sica Reconciliation Place and the Pierre Discovery Center. Tinker enjoyed taking drives in his pick-up, listening to music, watching TV and sitting by his window with a cup of coffee in hand watching all the activity going on outside.
He is survived by two sons; Cyril Hodgkiss of Sioux Falls, SD, Clarence Hodgkiss, Jr. of Vermillion, SD, and three daughters; Kimberly Hodgkiss Bien of Sioux Falls, SD, Melanie Gwilliams of Pierre, SD, and Yolanda Harrison of Pierre, SD, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family of Donnie Harrison and Faye Johnson also adopted him as “Grandpa Tinker.”
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother Merle; sisters, Ann, Julia and Dawn; a son Lorenzo; daughters Holly and infant daughter Francine. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
