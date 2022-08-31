Clifferd ‘Cliff’ Wagner
Clifferd “Cliff” Wagner, 84, Alexandria MN, transitioned on August 25, 2022, into the arms of his soulmate, Jean (Becker) Wagner along with a grand welcoming committee of family, friends, and grandpups.
Cliff was born on August 2, 1938, to Martha (Walz) Wagner and Adam Wagner in Forbes, ND. After graduating from high school, he received a certificate in education and in 1959 joined the Army serving at Ft. Lewis, WA, until 1962. One year before enlisting, he met Jean Becker, the love of his life, when substituting as her Sunday School Teacher. While at Ft. Lewis, they wrote love letters and when Jean mentioned going to prom with Cliff’s brother, he mailed her an engagement ring and locked it down for the next 51 years. Cliff married Jean Becker on August 12, 1962. One year later, they welcomed their first-born, Monte, and in 1966 they completed their “million-dollar family” as Cliff wrote in Marcie’s baby book upon her birth in March of that year.
Cliff began working for Cretex Companies in Bismarck, ND, and quickly worked his way up to Controller, managing the regional office in Pierre, SD, for the next 37 years. Following retirement and 30 plus years with lifelong friendships in Pierre, SD, they moved to Sun Lakes, AZ, spending time between Sun Lakes, Pierre, Bismarck, and Minneapolis, all to remain connected to their children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, and friends. Following the 2013 death of his beloved soulmate, Jean, Monte cared for him and kept him safe. In 2017, Cliff made a final move to Alexandria, MN, where he and his daughter enjoyed five years together.
Cliff was known for his baritone voice, lightheartedness, and a smile that lit up the twinkle in his blue eyes. He and Jean were rarely apart. These social butterflies never stopped moving whether skiing, fishing, golfing, traveling, or “clubbing” … card club, dance club, German’s from Russia club, Church Deacon, Isaak Walton, VFW, Ducks Unlimited, and so much more. Worship, family, friends, nature, and song brought Cliff the greatest joy. Our family expresses profound gratitude to all those who supported us and helped care for our father at home and then at Bethany on the Lake. Specifically, Carol McGuire, Lisa Thompson, Melissa Braun, Kevin Haglund, Douglas County VA, Douglas County Hospice, Rainbow Rider, Calvary Lutheran, those doing God’s work in the Memory Care unit (Joan, Blanca, Whitney, Amy, Jaclyn, Zoie, Emma, Josh, Jose), and Marcie’s tribe of sisters. It too takes a village to care for a parent living with dementia. We are so grateful.
Cliff is survived by his two children, Monte Wagner, Flagstaff, AZ, and Marcie Wagner, Osakis, MN; four grandchildren, Lyndon and Wyatt Engel (Marcie), Annie and Abby Wagner (Monte); sisters, Deloris Wittich (Forman, ND) and Carol (Doug) Wagner Parrott (Sheridan, WY); brothers, Milton (Shirley) Wagner and Ken (Jane) Wagner all from Bismarck, ND; brothers-in-law, Ben Neigum, Leonard (JoAnn) Becker; sisters-in-law, Louise Wagner (Fargo, ND) and Joyce Wagner (Klamath Falls, OR), and many Becker in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Cliff is reunited with his wife, Jean; sisters, Betty Neigum and Ella Fuchs; brothers, Lenhard Wagner, Herb Wagner, and Ruben Wagner; brothers-in-law, Marvin Fuchs, Alan Wittich, Roland Becker, Harry Rau, Henry Becker, Wilbert (Punch) Becker, Emil Becker. sisters-in-law, Eldena Rau, Agnes Spitzer, Annie Eisenbeis, Ellentina Becker, Viola Carter, and Alice Graff.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 29, 2022, 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Alexandria, MN, with the Rev. Hans Dahl officiating with Military Honors after. The service was recorded and can be viewed through the Anderson Funeral Home website
https://www.andersonfuneral.net/obituary/Clifferd-Wagner. Burial was held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 3 p.m. on the Becker homestead and family cemetery, Ebenfeld Reformed Cemetery, Streeter, ND.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hope United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, C/O Brian Spitzer, Streeter Heritage Bank, 101 Florence St N, Streeter, ND 58483. This fund maintains the Becker Homestead Cemetery where Cliff, Jean, and many of her family members have been laid to rest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.