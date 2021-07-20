Clifton Ray (C. Ray) Peery
Clifton Ray (C. Ray) Peery passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 15, 2021, at his home in Sioux Falls, SD.
He was born in the home of his parents, Harold and Alice (Meyer) Peery, on the banks of First Creek south of Booker, TX, on December 8, 1936. He was the third child of Harold and Alice, and he had an older half-sister.
From a very young age, he learned to ride horses and worked side by side with the rest of the family on the ranch. He attended elementary school in a one room school house as the only boy with his two sisters and a girl cousin. The school teacher sometimes also lived in the Peery home and his mother was the substitute teacher. He later attended school in town and graduated from Booker High School in 1955, then enrolled in college at Kansas State University before returning to the family ranch. His gritty personality, deep faith, and love for horticulture was forged during the early years of his life through ranch living.
He married Ramona Kay Hughes of Booker, TX, on April 12, 1963. Shortly after, they bought a ranch south of Blunt, SD, where they proceeded to raise a family. C. Ray finished the indoor plumbing of their home in SD just days before their first son, Lance, was born in 1964. They were blessed with four boys before giving up on having a girl. Marty was born in 1965, followed by Curtis in 1968 and Matt in 1971. C. Ray and Ramona were divorced in 1983.
In 1973, C. Ray began working for the SD Department of Agriculture where he continued to do so until 1984. Then he took a similar position for the state of Arizona until his retirement in 2002 and bought a small plot of land in the desert near Casa Grande. He channeled his love for horticulture to create an oasis with a citrus orchard, palm trees, many varieties of agave, and even a few saguaro cacti.
He eventually returned to SD in 2017 to be closer to his sons. He was a self-described mule rider, bean boiler, bread baker, sourdough cook, dutch oven aficionado, agave grower, cactus collector, dog trainer, and sometimes alleged provocateur.
In accordance with C. Ray’s wishes, his ashes will be spread in a private memorial service over the First Creek bluff at the family ranch on a day with a nice westerly wind.
He is preceded in death by his son Matt, parents, half-sister Eddie Hinkle, sister Peggy Kirksey, and brother Harold Peery Jr. (Little Harold).
He is survived by his older sister Evelyn Ogilvie, his sons Lance (with wife Debi, and children Courtney, Braeden, and Payton), Marty (with wife Wendy and children Mackenzie, Gabrielle, and Hayden), Curtis (children Kevin, Samuel, Jack, Cecelia, and Josephine), daughter in-law Delores (children Carson and Sydney) and three great grandchildren (Rylee Peery and Beckham and Reese Parmely). He will also be greatly missed by several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, including Janet Doty, who adopted C. Ray as a father and brought much comfort to him in his final days.
Family will be having a private funeral ceremony at a later date.
