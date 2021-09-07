Clyde Allan Colson
Clyde Allan Colson was born on August 25, 1932, to Clyde R. and Evolee Colson in the Wellington, TX, area and passed away in his home on September 4, 2021. He was the oldest of five children. His family lived in several Texas communities as he grew up. He graduated from Amherst High School.
Clyde came to South Dakota with Ernest Walker on wheat harvest in 1951 and 1952. He served in the Army in 1953-1954 during the Korean War. In the spring of 1955, he came back to Blunt and started working for A.J. Williams. He spent winters in Texas and back to Blunt in the spring. While back in Texas he met the love of his life, Nita Strickland. They were married in January of 1958 and they pulled a trailer house to South Dakota and lived in A.J. and Reba’s Williams’ yard. In 1961, they moved to Sully County and started farming on their own with A.J.’s help. They were blessed to have great employees through the years as they learned and grew the business. In 1965, they bought a home in Blunt and moved to town. In 1976, they began remodeling the home and added a much needed shop.
Clyde’s life was his farming, his “projects”, and his family and friends. He enjoyed the time spent in “God’s country” farming. He collected old tractors, old cars, parts for old tractors and cars, parts for windmills, old riding lawn mowers, and a variety of other “projects” too numerous to mention. He enjoyed years of bowling league, Wednesday night volleyball at the Blunt gym, an occasional round of golf with family or friends, auction sales, antique shops, his kids’ and grandkids’ activities, short trips around South Dakota with great friends and traveling back to Texas to see their families each year. In later years he spent time driving around the countryside with Nita, which often included their junking adventures. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and American Legion.
Clyde is survived by his children Colleen (Randy) Pool, Carl (Joy), and Clayton (Polly); grandchildren Jeff (Molly) Pool, Shelbi Pool, Alyssa (Brice) Sutton, Taryn Colson, Willie Colson (Lahnee), and Gavin Colson; great grandchildren Harper and Max Pool, Ruby and Stella Sutton, and a great grandson expected in October; extra grands and great grands he was blessed with, Audrey and Grant Johnson, Brenna and Gracie Dimmitt and Maddie Stoeser; daughters in law Michelle Colson and Andrea Krueger; sisters Norma and Emmy, and brother Richard (Pat) and numerous nieces and nephews. Having moved so far from home as a young man, Clyde found friends that became “family” and remained family until the end. Those included but not limited to the A.J. Williams family and the Butch and Genita DeSautell family and the many families that worked with the family through the years to establish and grow Colson Farms.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of almost 63 years, Nita; his sister Gwen; brothers in law James, Bob and Freddie; Nita’s siblings and their spouses; and special friends A.J. and Reba Williams.
Clyde was also blessed to have wonderful caretakers that allowed him to be in his home for the past months. Our family is very appreciative of the care and compassion extended to him during this difficult time.
Clyde’s funeral will be Thursday, September 9, at 10 a.m. in his backyard at the corner of Main and Lydia in Blunt. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. It will be very casual. He won’t be dressed up for the occasion and he wouldn’t expect you to be either, so please be comfortable for the outdoor service. For those unable to attend, the funeral can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com and can be found on Clyde’s obituary page.
Because the service is outdoors and we won’t have the traditional alter setting for floral arrangements, we ask that in lieu of flowers, if you would like to honor Clyde, please send a donation to the Blunt Rural Fire Department at Box 158, Blunt, SD 57522 or the Blunt-Harrold Masonic Lodge at Box 43, Blunt, SD 57522.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.