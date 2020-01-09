Clyde Jundt, 84
Clyde Jundt, 84, of Pierre, passed away January 8, 2020, at Avera-Maryhouse in Pierre. A Memorial Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00am, Monday, January 13, 2020, at Lutheran Memorial Church with family greeting visitors from 9:30-11:00am. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Clyde Henry Jundt was born in Eureka, SD, on July 20, 1935, to Henry and Lena (Klundt) Jundt. Clyde and his brothers Floyd and Dwight grew up in the house their parents built in Eureka.
After graduation Clyde attended The School of Mines in Rapid City, graduating with a civil engineering degree in 1957. He married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Wolff, in 1955. They were married for over 62 years.
Clyde was hired as a bridge design engineer with the SD Highway Department in Pierre. Clyde and Elaine lived in Pierre where they raised their four children. Soon after moving to Pierre, Clyde served two short stints in the U.S. Army. The last one was at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., after President John Kennedy expanded the Army during the 1961 Berlin crisis.
Clyde became a Registered Professional Engineer in South Dakota in 1963. He was a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the National Society of Professional Engineers.
Designing the Keystone Wye Bridges in the Black Hills was a special highlight of his career. Clyde retired in 1994 from his position as Chief Bridge Engineer for the State of South Dakota.
He was inducted into the Transportation Hall of Honor in 2017.
Clyde was an active member at Lutheran Memorial Church, German’s From Russia and spent many years volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent.
He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father and friend. He will be forever missed by his family.
Clyde is survived by his son Darrell, Derby, KS and daughters Debra (Alan) Bakeberg, Pierre, SD, Sharie (Pat) Novak, New Ulm, MN, Mary (Mike) Scott, Aberdeen, SD, 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, and brother Dwight (Mary Ann) Jundt, Sundance WY. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Floyd and wife Elaine.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
